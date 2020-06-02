Home of brave, but not land of free yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So many people are appalled by what has become of our nation. Riots, looting, the chaos that has been unleashed since the murder of George Floyd. Many seem surprised, even shocked, that this is what it’s come to.

But when an entire community’s pleas for justice have gone unheeded and unheard for so long, there are people living in fear in a nation that sings "land of the free," and those who are to protect and serve have so often murdered and got away with it, when an entire people are becoming more and more strangled by jackbooted injustice, then the truth is, how could we have expected any less of ourselves? To not rise up in defense of our fellow man and demand better?

Institutions that are to protect and serve have failed our African American brothers and sisters and by extension, have failed us all. Until all people of this nation do not live in fear of the law, our institutions, and their enforcers, we’re not truly the land of the free. But make no mistake, we are still the home of the brave and that is why we will have change. We will have justice.

Zane Nelson,

Missoula

