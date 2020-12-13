Homelessness caused by real estate industry

Within a 50-mile radius of Missoula is probably 50,000 square feet of vacant, high six- and seven-figure second homes built with community-backed bank financing, community land and community materials, whose pets and pleasure horses live better than human beings.

One need look no further than the real estate and rental business for the cause of homelessness everywhere in the country.

The numbers are so large it hardly seems possible. But then I heard from the pulpit of St. Francis Xavier Church concerning acts 4;32-35 (read every third year on the Sunday after Easter), "now we all know this is impossible."

Dennis Sullivan,

Stanford

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0