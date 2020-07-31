Homelessness problem unchecked

Missoula has a problem with homelessness and our mayor not only does not do anything about it, he encourages it. In fact, he purchased a motel for them with our tax dollars and did not bother with a City Council vote to do so. This afternoon I discovered a bag of human feces stuck to and smeared on our mailbox, and that is a federal offense just for starters. I called the police and filed a report. I also called Mayor Engen's office and spoke to Jennifer. Jennifer and I have spoken on this same subject at least six times. Sometimes I walk out my front door and find homeless men sleeping on the grass adjacent to the Grant Creek Trail steps away from my front door. I have found human feces on said trail at least half a dozen times and Jennifer always informs me there is nothing illegal about that. This is my home, for crying out loud. This is where I live. It won't get better until Engen goes but I know that won't happen. Missoula is becoming just like every other liberal city in America.
Kathleen Whitton,
Missoula
