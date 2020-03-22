Honesty about social and personal responsibility

Despite the seeming rise in more youthful cases of COVID-19 in Europe and the U.S., there has been little change with respect to the death rate demographically (worldwide: www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-age-sex-demographics). The unfortunate victims are older and those in poor health.
Although ineptitude and lack of foresight are manifest in our government’s failure to prepare for or even rapidly scale-up a response to the crisis, sweeping and indefinite government-imposed “social responsibility” mandates at this juncture may, indeed, be the most socially irresponsible course of action we can take as a nation and as social beings.
Let’s face it. Personal responsibility is inextricably inherent in one’s personal health. Comorbidities account for almost all of the COVID-19 deaths worldwide, even among the most vulnerable 80+ population. Americans have not, generally, been better in making good personal choices. Worldwide, obesity, poor diet, smoking and alcohol consumption spawn the hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory system diseases and even cancer that are, in that order, the predominant comorbidities associated with death after contracting COVID-19. When we choose to abandon personal responsibility in this way, it might be the height of selfishness to expect society to compensate for our mistakes.
Of course, not all of the vulnerable made poor choices that put them at risk. Perhaps the most socially responsible thing we can do is to make a concerted effort NOW to protect and socially isolate them (the identifiably vulnerable) while forging ahead as swiftly and efficiently and collaboratively as possible. Though the specter of mass deaths as well as an overwhelmed health-care system is horrific, a protracted dissolution of our social fabric and the aftermath of near economic collapse is equally frightening. All models or predictions, all demonstrate that the majority of us will be infected with COVID-19, but most of us will suffer only mild, if any, symptoms.
A vaccine is likely more than a year away. Herd immunity will stifle the impact — eventually. Can we responsibly and ethically stop in our tracks indefinitely?
Shuttering a society, though well-intentioned, will devastate the economy. It will cripple young, fragile families and individuals by depriving them of the opportunity to support themselves and make progress in socially advantageous ways — education, employment, commerce, community engagement and advocacy, etc. What are we doing to our younger population and to our collective future? Marriages and families dissolve all too often under financial stress. “Who suffers when?” might be the question we should be grappling with at this time.
Millennials see a generation of folks — not all, but many — that feel secure in and entitled to their social security, Medicare, 401Ks, managed investments, pensions, health-care plans, second homes, etc., while they have no skin in the game and little hope of following suit. Is it socially responsible for us to ask them to surrender their freedom and relinquish opportunities — to prolong what?
Not popular, but another perspective.
Zita Stumhofer,
Missoula