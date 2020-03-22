Honesty about social and personal responsibility

Of course, not all of the vulnerable made poor choices that put them at risk. Perhaps the most socially responsible thing we can do is to make a concerted effort NOW to protect and socially isolate them (the identifiably vulnerable) while forging ahead as swiftly and efficiently and collaboratively as possible. Though the specter of mass deaths as well as an overwhelmed health-care system is horrific, a protracted dissolution of our social fabric and the aftermath of near economic collapse is equally frightening. All models or predictions, all demonstrate that the majority of us will be infected with COVID-19, but most of us will suffer only mild, if any, symptoms.

A vaccine is likely more than a year away. Herd immunity will stifle the impact — eventually. Can we responsibly and ethically stop in our tracks indefinitely?

Shuttering a society, though well-intentioned, will devastate the economy. It will cripple young, fragile families and individuals by depriving them of the opportunity to support themselves and make progress in socially advantageous ways — education, employment, commerce, community engagement and advocacy, etc. What are we doing to our younger population and to our collective future? Marriages and families dissolve all too often under financial stress. “Who suffers when?” might be the question we should be grappling with at this time.