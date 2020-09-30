Senate candidate, Steve Daines, is proud to be a fifth-generation Montanan. He touts his family roots everywhere including his website, his Facebook page, and political flyers. I get it. I take great pride in the fact that my grandparents, my parents, and I were all born in the Treasure State.

The problem is Steve was born in California, his father was born in Utah, and his mother hails from Minnesota. That doesn't sound like a fifth-generation Montanan to me. Steve says it's not about birth, though. It's about consecutive generations living here at any given time, but to me it's about integrity.

That's why I was upset to learn that Daines is in favor of seating a new Supreme Court justice right before the election. When Justice Scalia died eight months before the last Presidential election, Daines said his seat shouldn't be filled "until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard."

Now, Daines thinks he knows what's best for Montanans, and we don't get to weigh in on decisions about our healthcare, education, voting rights, and more. I think honesty and character mean something, so I will be voting for Steve Bullock on Nov. 3.

Jill Fritsen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1