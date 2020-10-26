 Skip to main content
Honesty matters in US president

Most of our parents taught us that one of the most important values in life was honesty. Telling the truth was and is one of the bedrocks of civil behavior that shows exactly who we were as people, either people of integrity or people who deceive, lie and cover up their misbehavior or that of others.

My parents would have called me out for lying, making up stories, covering up my misbehavior, blaming others, hiding the truth and deflecting blame. They would be aghast at what we now tolerate in the person holding the highest office in the land.

It doesn’t matter what you call it, or whether you enable it, ignore it or support those who do. This violates what we know in our hearts is foundational to our shared lives.

Here are a few terms for such behavior we observe on a daily basis: Lying. Gaslighting. Twisting the truth. Duping. Mischaracterizing. Vilifying. Fabricating. Slandering. Falsifying. Misleading. Exaggerating. Name-calling. Deflecting. Obstructing. Obscuring. Obfuscating. Pivoting. Threatening.

The president of the United States surely needs to be held to this most basic of expectations, and I urge you to apply this standard when you vote. It matters.

Cindy Garthwait,

Missoula

