There are two kinds of Montanans. First, those who just happened to be born in Montana (this is something that happened to them), and the other kind of Montanan is one who loves Montana so much that he chooses Montana to be his own.
Ranger Tim Manka has had a life goal of becoming a ranger naturalist in Glacier National Park. Tim was a ranger in many national park areas all over the lower 48 states, but he never achieved his lifetime goal of being able to lead hikes in the beautiful Lewis Range of Glacier. Sadly, at age 73, Ranger Tim's funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Jeff Mow, the superintendent of our beloved Glacier National Park, has decreed that Tim Manka will be "an Honorary Ranger Naturalist of Glacier National Park" on the date of his funeral. Tim will have achieved his life's goal, not in his lifetime, but in his death.
Superintendent Mow said, in part, "(Ranger Tim's) ... service with the National Park Service as a park naturalist throughout his career, from Everglades to Mt. Rainier, and from Cape Cod to the Grand Canyon, has influenced many lives."
Tim will be an honorary Montanan on that day.
Dan Manka,
Fairmont, West Virginia