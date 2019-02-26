As a student, I can’t help but think about higher education funding as we continue the 2019 legislative session. State funding for public universities has taken a nosedive since 2008. Although spending has been on the rise in recent years, funding was still down 16 percent in 2017, adjusted for inflation, from where it was in 2008. This drives up tuition and forces universities to make do with less, at the educational expense of students.
Montanans clearly value public education, as we have largely bucked these national trends. State higher education funding rose by 5.1 percent, adjusted for inflation, since 2008 in Montana, making us one of only five states that flout the national trend.
Even though we have staved off cuts, we are still the 17th-lowest public university spender per student in the nation. We can do better. As we see enrollment fall overall in the Montana University System, we should ask ourselves this legislative session if we will honor our values and do all we can to preserve affordable, high-quality public university education in Montana, or if we will settle for “good enough.”
Katjana Stutzer,
Missoula