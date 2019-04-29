I’m writing about the April 21-23 Acadia facility articles. It appeared to me that the news articles swerved recklessly between opinion and fact in the use of the term “chemical restraint.”
The most authoritative definition of chemical restraint is the 2014 federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services definition that states a chemical restraint “is defined as any drug that is used for discipline or convenience and not required to treat medical symptoms.”
Also, the articles failed to address the real fact that the suicide rate for children in Montana is double the national average. Parents are scared, and I believe the Acadia articles feed that fear and add to mental health stigma. We want to encourage parents to get help for their children.
Any parent who has a child with depression or suicidal thoughts should immediately contact their pediatrician or other primary care provider for assistance or referral to a trusted mental health provider. There are many excellent therapists, psychologists, psychiatric physicians and psychiatric nurse practitioners and physician assistants who provide quality mental health treatment in Montana. If you are worried about a loved one, there is hope and there is help.
Leonard Lantz, MD,
Helena