Hope for improving health care while keeping costs down

Exciting results for better care of moms and babies, thanks to a small amount of due diligence to identify the high quality providers for the insured ("What we learned about childbirth can help make health care better and cheaper across the board," by Sara Rothstein, Missoulian, March 13).

This is a great example of improving health care while keeping costs down. With more efforts like these, the competition of health-care providers would be focused on quality care to keep up with the demanded level in the field. These and other innovations in American health care can be scaled up to benefit everyone.

This is a great article to send to your members of Congress to show them there is hope!

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

