Watching how Alzheimer’s — and all types of dementia — affect those we love is extremely difficult. Feelings of loss and hopelessness are common in the face of this growing epidemic.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here for those who live with fear, loneliness and despair. In the words of a caregiver, “I am overwhelmed by the scope of information and support your organization provides. My visit was just what I needed. Thanks again for welcoming me and allowing me to feel less alone.”
We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize our amazing volunteers, donors and partners. Many are choosing to transform their own pain into purpose, giving of their time, gifts and hearts.
During this special time of year, we pause to honor and remember those we love and have lost to Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Our resolve is strengthened when we think of those we've served and all those we have yet to serve.
This incredible community makes it possible; your support creates the critical difference. Help is here and hope is on the horizon. I know for all of us, it cannot come a day too soon.
24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.
Lynn Mullowney Cabrera,
executive director,
Montana chapter,
Alzheimer’s Association,
Billings