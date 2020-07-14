Hope others follow Bob Brown's lead

While I do not personally know Bob Brown, I have always considered him to be one of the good guys in Montana politics. I read with interest his guest column in the July 8 Missoulian .

Kudos to him for having the guts to publicly declare his independence from the Republican Party, as well as the fact that he won’t vote for Donald Trump or “his puppets, Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines.” I hope others will follow his lead.