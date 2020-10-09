 Skip to main content
Hope students vote, remember respect

After watching the “presidential” debate, I thought: I adore children. I loved teaching them for 30 years. Reflecting back, they responded well, knowing my respect for them. On the first day of school, they wrote their own rules and consequences. Behaviors like bullying, insulting, bragging, lying, blaming, cheating and spreading rumors were discussed as damaging to others.

Over the year, we built skill sets, including critical thinking, conflict resolution, team building, openness to all opinions and a strong work ethic. We worked on building character, including values of kindness, compassion, inclusion, respect, tolerance of all races and religions, and gender equality.

A poster up all year stated, “Knowledge is Power.” Our studies included the environment, the watershed, weather and climate, and stewardship of the earth. On Veterans' Day, my father came in full dress uniform, teaching them about flying the Aleutian Chain during the war. They showed him great respect.

As a teacher, my goal was to create peace and unity. I hope these “kids” remember what I taught them. I hope they vote in the most important election of our lives.

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson

