Hope voters support women candidates

In honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and the visionary work that she and other women — like Elouise Cobell and Jeannette Rankin — have done, it is my great hope that Montana voters will support the amazing women Democratic candidates running for office this year. I hope our votes empower Montana’s women to lead and build their own legacies. In this day and age, Montanans should be represented by women and men.

Kathleen Williams has nearly four decades of experience. She is the daughter of a veteran, has Montanans’ interests at heart, and will fight the good fight in Washington, D.C.!

Melissa Romano is a superhero and has dedicated her life to Montana’s public schools and is very well-prepared to serve as superintendent of public instruction.

Monica Tranel will fix what’s broken as Montana Public Service Commissioner and ensure our kids have a sustainable future.

Shannon O’Brien will bring a level-headed approach to key issues of education, housing, and public lands as state senator of District 46.

Whatever happens in November, I am extremely grateful to these and other women candidates for running for office and being such inspiring leaders during these trying times. Now, voters: let’s do this!

Lisa Parks,

Missoula

