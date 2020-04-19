Hoping for an end to Trump's mess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Time for a change in the White House and here is why:

Making political appointments not in the public interest. Making public speeches creating chaos by supporting hate groups. Firing more government employees than any other president. Making veiled threats against major foreign heads of state, thus eroding our position as one of the world's great powers. Replacing qualified leaders within all three branches of government and replacing key representatives around the world, giving us the status of a third-world power. Degrading our nation's domestic and international intelligence-gathering ability. What else has gone wrong?

Allowing Thomas Moldy and Mark Esper to destroy the career of Captain Brett C. Crozier. Day 2, he entered the hospital for COVID-19 isolation and Moldy resigned. Crozier's actions showed concern for the health of his crew. His actions need to be repeated on every ship in the fleet. Please note, a crew member has died from the virus.

The final issue involved the removal of Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine. He would have provided independent oversight of the $4.5 trillion bailout. Donald Trump to provide self-oversight? I hope our election process or the Internal Revenue Service will bring an end to this mess.

Kenneth Willett,

Missoula

