Try 1 month for $3
Letter

I would like to wholeheartedly endorse the letter from Annette Walker (Missoulian, Nov. 8) about campaign financing. For one thing, I fear voters are turned off by the incessant ads. When our fellow Montanans have so many unmet needs, it is disrespectful to see such large sums of money going toward political campaigns. Not only does Walker state the problem, she also offers a solution.

I sincerely hope our officials will take note of this issue and find that solution. Am I dreaming?

Susan Moore,

Stevensville

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
5
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags