I would like to wholeheartedly endorse the letter from Annette Walker (Missoulian, Nov. 8) about campaign financing. For one thing, I fear voters are turned off by the incessant ads. When our fellow Montanans have so many unmet needs, it is disrespectful to see such large sums of money going toward political campaigns. Not only does Walker state the problem, she also offers a solution.
I sincerely hope our officials will take note of this issue and find that solution. Am I dreaming?
Susan Moore,
Stevensville