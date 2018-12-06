Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

A loss for the community, not just the university.

I was saddened to see the (Nov. 29) article about the non-renewal of Barbara Koostra's position as director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.

Koostra has worked diligently to build up and curate a world-class collection despite having no space for permanent display. I hope her vision, that one day all 11,000 items will have a permanent home, will survive her departure.

Koostra clearly valued art and culture as a vital part of society. I wish Koostra good luck with finding a new position with an organization that shares her appreciation of the arts.

Emily Heid,

Missoula

