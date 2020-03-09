Hoping Kraukauer tires of 'fishing expeditions'

Jon Krakauer’s continuing attempts to defame Missoula and past president Royce Engstrom are unethical.
Royce Engstrom is one of the few representatives of Montana colleges who tried to uncover truths about rape and assaults on his campus. With the help of Jon Krakauer' muckraking, former University of Montana President Engstrom's reputation and that of the University of Montana were diminished. Other college campuses in Montana and in the country are not included in Krakauer's fragmentary explosion-style fishing approach to research.
You have free articles remaining.
Sexual assault on campuses is a big issue and so is protecting college reputations to cover it up. Royce Engstrom tried to uncover the truth. He and UM suffered the consequence while other colleges go merrily on without scrutiny.
Hopefully, after his latest Montana Supreme Court rejection for records release, Kraukauer will tire of his exploitative fishing expeditions.
Paulette Hutcheon,
Helena