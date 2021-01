So far in the 2021 Montana legislative session there are bills sponsored by Republicans that will discriminate against transgender kids, deny women their reproductive rights, allow guns on college campuses, allow indiscriminate killing of wolves, and do away with unions.

If these bills make it to the governor’s desk, I am sure he will gleefully sign them into law.

I would like to think Montana is better than this. I hope it is.

Becky Sutton,

Missoula

