Those of you who enjoy hunting elk might consider calling White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Carol Hatfield (406-547-3361) to request a copy of the environmental assessment for the Horsefly project so you can submit comments before the comment period ends on Feb. 9.
The Horsefly timber sale will violate the forest plan standards for elk habitat hiding cover. She feels justified to amend her forest plan to allow hiding cover to drop below forest-wide standard C-1(5) in two watersheds and further reduce hiding cover below the standard of 40% in up to four watersheds that are currently below 30% hiding cover. She is doing this to assure she can log 8 square miles and generate maximum timber volume.
Dick Artley,
Grangeville, Idaho