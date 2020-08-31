 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital deems filming essential?

Hospital deems filming essential?

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula, did you hear? You should be “howling” mad. In the year of COVID-19, when everything that we are allowed to do has been reduced to essential, Community Medical Center is hosting Paramount Pictures to film a few scenes of their show "Yellowstone."

In the “Caring Place,” which has reduced elective surgeries and allows no visitors or family members to be with the patient unless they are literally dying (and still not everyone is accommodated to say goodbye), they consider their 15 minutes of fame “essential.” All the while parents-to-be are missing out on prenatal classes and fathers are not allowed at appointments to hear their baby’s heartbeat for the first time. CMC has eliminated what helps parents feel prepared and safe because it’s “too risky,” but feels it’s appropriate to have a TV crew on site?

They put their spin on it by mentioning precautions. So, masks and social distancing are good enough for TV personalities but not for spouses and families during appointments, surgeries, deliveries, etc.? It’s OK to take away things proven to help patient heal better and faster, but bend over backwards to accommodate Hollywood? I wish CMC would remember who’s been here “since day one.”

Evelyn Dutton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News