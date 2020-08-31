Hospital deems filming essential?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula, did you hear? You should be “howling” mad. In the year of COVID-19, when everything that we are allowed to do has been reduced to essential, Community Medical Center is hosting Paramount Pictures to film a few scenes of their show "Yellowstone."

In the “Caring Place,” which has reduced elective surgeries and allows no visitors or family members to be with the patient unless they are literally dying (and still not everyone is accommodated to say goodbye), they consider their 15 minutes of fame “essential.” All the while parents-to-be are missing out on prenatal classes and fathers are not allowed at appointments to hear their baby’s heartbeat for the first time. CMC has eliminated what helps parents feel prepared and safe because it’s “too risky,” but feels it’s appropriate to have a TV crew on site?

They put their spin on it by mentioning precautions. So, masks and social distancing are good enough for TV personalities but not for spouses and families during appointments, surgeries, deliveries, etc.? It’s OK to take away things proven to help patient heal better and faster, but bend over backwards to accommodate Hollywood? I wish CMC would remember who’s been here “since day one.”

Evelyn Dutton,

Missoula

