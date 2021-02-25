House Bill 176 is voter suppression

When I introduced the bill that created Montana’s Election Day registration in 2005, the legislature was filled with members who believed that our democracy works best when more of our citizens exercise their right to vote.

Senate Bill 302 spoke to this important value. It passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. Only 16 third reading votes were cast against it in the entire 2005 legislature.

In the years following its passage, thousands of our citizens took advantage of the convenience of updating their registrations and voting on the same day.

We’ve had seven statewide elections since then and there have been no documented instances of voter fraud that resulted from this practice.

Montanan voters also soundly defeated an initiative that would have ended Election Day registration in 2014.