House Bills 112 and 113 represent ignorance and bias

This letter is in regards to House Bills 112 and 113 concerning transgendered people in Montana. HB 112 prohibits transgenders from participating in public school sports except in the gender they were born; HB 113 forbids children from “gender affirming” medical treatment. Neither bill was carefully thought out and both represent ignorance and bias. There are approximately 2,700 transgenders in Montana, about .34 percent of our 1.07 million residents. That’s a lot of legislation for so small a number, makes me wonder why legislators are not focused on more encompassing issues. The fact that this discussion is 100 percent bipartisan reveals that none of the lawmakers are carefully studying these issues, much less engaging in debate or compromise. Withholding medical advice and treatment should never be legislated. Requiring transgender students to play sports only with their birth gender favors cis children to the disadvantage of transgender children when it, with a little thought and research, is unnecessary. Examine the way Paralympics deals with the large differences between disabled athletes. They use an algorithm to approach physiological differences, achieving equity. I ask that our legislators think about bills, consider intelligent alternatives, and not legislate bias. Thank you.