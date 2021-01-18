 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House Bills are mean and uninformed

House Bills are mean and uninformed

{{featured_button_text}}

Et tu Montana? Dang. Say it ain't so.

It's shameful that in a place where we value the friendship of our neighbors and the freedom to be who we are in wide-open spaces, we would ever consider the Dickensian legislation found in House Bills 112 and 113.

HB 112 and HB 113 sponsored by State Representative John Fuller, HD8, are mean, arrogant, cowardly, uninformed and unjust. That the members of the Montana State Legislature will have to contend with these anachronistic policies at a moment in history rife with real issues is an embarrassment to the Treasure State.

We can do better. Let's be the state of big minds and big hearts. There is room enough for everyone under the big sky.

Frank Jacques,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News