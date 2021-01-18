House Bills are mean and uninformed

Et tu Montana? Dang. Say it ain't so.

It's shameful that in a place where we value the friendship of our neighbors and the freedom to be who we are in wide-open spaces, we would ever consider the Dickensian legislation found in House Bills 112 and 113.

HB 112 and HB 113 sponsored by State Representative John Fuller, HD8, are mean, arrogant, cowardly, uninformed and unjust. That the members of the Montana State Legislature will have to contend with these anachronistic policies at a moment in history rife with real issues is an embarrassment to the Treasure State.

We can do better. Let's be the state of big minds and big hearts. There is room enough for everyone under the big sky.

Frank Jacques,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0