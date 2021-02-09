 Skip to main content
House bills preclude public bison

Two bills, with little public awareness, would block any Montana attempts to reestablish bison as wildlife anywhere in our state. HB302 would allow a county commission to veto bison restoration, even on federal wildlife refuges and despite years of analysis and public outreach and input. HB318, posing as a simple clarification of the definition of "wild bison" would disqualify all possible sources of bison for restoration efforts in Montana. Tellingly, these bills are considered in the House Agriculture Committee, not in the Wildlife Committee.

Today, our only wild bison are but seasonal visitors from Wyoming (Yellowstone Park). However, the state Constitution mandates protection and restoration of natural resources. The legislature has responded with guidelines for bison restoration that would protect private property and prevent any disease problems. HB302 and HB318 would render these guidelines, and the Montana Environmental Protection Act, meaningless. In precluding opportunities for public-trust, wild bison, they would trample private and public property rights.

Contact your legislators to oppose HB302 and HB318.

James Bailey,

Belgrade

