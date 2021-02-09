House bills preclude public bison

Two bills, with little public awareness, would block any Montana attempts to reestablish bison as wildlife anywhere in our state. HB302 would allow a county commission to veto bison restoration, even on federal wildlife refuges and despite years of analysis and public outreach and input. HB318, posing as a simple clarification of the definition of "wild bison" would disqualify all possible sources of bison for restoration efforts in Montana. Tellingly, these bills are considered in the House Agriculture Committee, not in the Wildlife Committee.