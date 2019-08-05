Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Before you mark your ballot, know that last year he broke several Montana laws.
Our Constitution requires him, as secretary of state, to have a residence in Helena, yet he used a state-owned pickup truck to travel to his home in Billings for 69 days, putting 27,000 extra miles on the truck at a cost to taxpayers of $5,722. The only reason he wasn't criminally charged for misappropriation of tax money is that the statute of limitations ran out before he was caught.
He was too busy or too important to attend a hearing on the matter in June, sending a lackey instead, who refused to answer questions about whether Stapleton misused the vehicle. He repeatedly defended its use as "telework," which the dictionary defines as "the practice of working from home, making use of the internet, email and the telephone." For some mysterious reason, according to Stapleton this important work could only be done in Billings, instead of from his office in Helena. I guess there's no internet, email or phones there.
Don't vote to send another crook to Washington; there are too many there already.
Jim Thornton,
Arlee