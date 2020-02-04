House leaders ask Garcia to resign

Rep. Rodney Garcia:

The purpose of this letter is to address the reports of your inflammatory and deeply disturbing comments on Friday, Jan. 31, in which you stated your belief that certain individuals should be subject to incarceration or execution based on their political beliefs. On Feb. 1, the Speaker of the House asked you to disavow and retract your comments. You have failed to do so.

Your reckless and un-American remarks are beneath that of a public official and do not represent the values of the Republican party, Montana House of Representatives, or the people of our great state. Your actions have irreparably undermined the body in which you serve and irrevocably broken the trust of those you were elected to represent. We believe it is clear that you can no longer effectively discharge the duties of the office you hold. Therefore, it is our request that you submit your resignation with immediate effect."

Rep. Greg Hertz,

Speaker of the House,

R-Polson;

Rep. E. Wylie Galt,

Speaker Pro Tempore,

R-Martinsdale;

Brad Tschida,

House Majority Leader,

R-Missoula