The "House of Representatives" was named "Representatives" for good reason. Those elected to the "House" represent the will of "we the people," the attitudes of "we the people," the political desires of "we the people" at the time these new House members are elected.
In our recent sweeping and total change of our House of Representatives' make-up clearly represents the will, the attitudes and the political desires of "we the people." These elected House members are concerned with the leadership from our executive branch and the inaction from our legislative branch.
Most people realize Donald Trump's lack of the empathy gene, his being a pathological liar and being motivated solely by self-interests and self-image. This has awakened America's majority to the great need for change in our executive branch of government ASAP
The good news, as I see it, is that we are presently in this momentum-for-change process. We will, no doubt, be experiencing political brawling and times of confusion and disorder. But we are capable of moving wisely and relentlessly toward the healing of our democracy.
Bob McClellan,
Polson