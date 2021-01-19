House Republicans gave in to terrorists

I'll just bet that most of you folks thought we lived in the "land of the free, and the home of the brave." Well, it turns out that a whole lot of the folks who were elected and sent to Washington, D.C., are a bunch of cowards!

They let a mob of crazy thugs and goons, pumped up by years of lies, intimidate them into voting against President Trump's impeachment. These Republican members of Congress are so afraid that they are unable to take the action they know they should to protect our country from insurrectionists.

They were sent to Washington to uphold our Constitution. They swore on their honor (which we now know was a joke) to uphold the Constitution. Instead of working to save our country from fascism and mob rule, they caved in to the threats.

The whole world was watching. Now everyone knows that there was very little resistance to the terrorists. Who do you think will be next to try to overthrow our government?

Linda Raye,

Missoula

