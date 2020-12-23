 Skip to main content
Housing prices force people out

I totally agree with Mallory Knudsen (letter, Dec. 20), and the cost of housing.

I grew up on Evaro, went to school in Frenchtown. After graduation, I joined the military and left for over 34 years. I was really shocked by the housing market here. It's as bad as California. Hint: Montana is not California, Oregon or anything like that.

I served my country for over 34 years and now I'm forced to leave, again! I really don't think there will be any affordable housing in Missoula County. And if there is, it will be too little, too late.

Dessiree Jagiello,

Missoula

