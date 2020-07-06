Housing project should be moved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a resident at the end of Scott Street, I recently learned of a planned development for the area called Villagio, a 200-apartment monstrosity that will house nearly 800 people. Myself and many other residents in the area are opposed to the development and would like to see it relocated for the following reasons:

1. The area is frequently used for recreation, and if anything, should be developed for that. 2. Having 200 apartments with nearly 800 people will create constant noisy traffic and increased risk to pedestrians and pets. 3. Dealing with two years of noisy construction will be excessively disruptive. 4. Sidewalks here will be crammed with parked cars, leaving no room for residents and guests. 5. There is a cemetery here that should remain quiet and not have giant buildings towering over it. 6. Cramming 200 apartments back here is excessive and will ruin any peace and quiet that remains.

We are not against neighborhood developments (NIMBY) provided they are in a more accommodating location like the Village Way houses and River Rock apartments were. This specific site doesn’t seem appropriate for the above reasons and should therefore be relocated to a more suitable area.

Steve Finley,

Missoula

