How about block management, but for dead trees?

As the 2021 Montana Legislature meets, I would like to propose a law to help mitigate the fire dangers in Montana.

Hundreds of people in Montana cut wood for their stoves or fireplaces, and there are landowners who have thousands of dead trees on their land. Why not offer a program to the landowners something similar to the block management program for hunters?

In the block management program, ranchers allow hunters to come onto their land to hunt, and the state then reimburses the land owners. This has opened up more land to hunters and the land owners are glad for the reimbursement. It has been a successful win-win program for all.

If something similar were to be offered to land owners, they would be reimbursed by the state for allowing residents to cut the dead wood on their property. There would then be less fire hazard and wood cutters would have more access to more wood. Again, it would be a win-win.

Please encourage all legislators to pass this law. We are approaching another fire season, and will soon need to help slow the fires.

Sue Pasini,

Boulder

