To Montana Attorney General Tim Fox:
How is it possible in this fine and generous state that the disabled and seniors can be forced to sign leases, or be "unlawfully ousted" from their homes, because of the profit-based avarice and lack of humane treatment defined in lease terms?
I.e.: By law, landlords are responsible for common area care and maintenance, but leases now state that tenants (seniors and disabled) must care for and maintain common areas (shovel snow, mow lawns, houseclean common areas). How is it possible in the law to force labor onto anyone, without compensation, and under threat of extortive fees added; and especially seniors and the disabled?
If you argue or defend, here is 30 days’ notice for non-compliance.
How is it possible also under the same immoral pretense, that management companies can force a person to add them as primary beneficiary on a "private" insurance policy, or again, here is 30 days notice. Is there a point, or is profit our only motive? Tim Fox, is the Constitution impotent?
Jacques Boulet,
Butte