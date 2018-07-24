As one who was born and raised in Montana and one who spent a career teaching on a Montana reservation, I feel I am still a Montanan, even though I now reside in Ohio.
I was saddened as I watched news of the Donald Trump rally in Great Falls. I don't know how Montana people can cheer and applaud the president as he lied nonstop and mocked those who have opposed him and his policies. I can't imagine why anyone would cheer as Trump mocked again John McCain, a war hero. Why would people at that rally cheer as the president again mocks a female senator who opposes him and mocks women in general?
Isn't there one in that crowd with the dignity to stand up as say, "You lie?" Isn't there one in that crowd who would stand up as say, "This is not me?"
Gary E. Schmautz,
New Carlisle, Ohio