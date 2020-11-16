How can people still follow Trump?

I cannot believe the Trump cult followers, he slimed out of the military, lied about his schooling, was Ok with the Russians putting bounties on our military, finds his followers "disgusting people", sabotaged the post office in an attempt to help him win the election, calls our military suckers, lies every day, is taking health care away from millions so that his insurance buddies can profit, plans on refusing to step down and already making a budget to cut Social Security. Cares not that people continue getting sick and dying from COVID-19, including his own administration. Doing nothing for our country except take tax payer money while he plays golf with the necessity of security for him and his family that cost our poor tax payers while people are losing jobs and dying. I really believe it's a deliberate annihilation of our people so that the Russians can step in and take over. Trump has been a traitor to our country from the first day he got into office. Who are these idiots that follow him and drink the poison Kool aid?