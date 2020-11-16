 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How can people still follow Trump?

How can people still follow Trump?

{{featured_button_text}}

I cannot believe the Trump cult followers, he slimed out of the military, lied about his schooling, was Ok with the Russians putting bounties on our military, finds his followers "disgusting people", sabotaged the post office in an attempt to help him win the election, calls our military suckers, lies every day, is taking health care away from millions so that his insurance buddies can profit, plans on refusing to step down and already making a budget to cut Social Security. Cares not that people continue getting sick and dying from COVID-19, including his own administration. Doing nothing for our country except take tax payer money while he plays golf with the necessity of security for him and his family that cost our poor tax payers while people are losing jobs and dying. I really believe it's a deliberate annihilation of our people so that the Russians can step in and take over. Trump has been a traitor to our country from the first day he got into office. Who are these idiots that follow him and drink the poison Kool aid?

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News