How does refusal help Montanans?

Legislators, you have chosen to run for office. You have chosen to be a public servant. Why? I’m sure your answer would be something to the effect that you want to help Montanans and our state.

There are serious questions that Montanans across the state have for you. How does your choice to deny science help Montana? How does your choice to refuse to follow the recommendations of health experts and local officials help Montana? How does your choice to hold a super-spreader event help Montana?

I urge you to remember the lessons your parents taught you and the lessons you hear in your churches: Care for others. There are legislators, staff and constituents falling ill and dying across this country because their peers, employers and government leaders chose to be irresponsible.

Choose to do the right thing. Demand that the legislative session be conducted as safely as possible. That would include but not be limited to mandating masks and social distancing.

Kerry Bronson,

Missoula

