I would like to thank Montana for sending Jon Tester back to the U.S. Senate. He deserved to go back.
I need to ask U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and the rest of you Republicans this: I know you think it's too expensive to be the leader of the free world. What I'd like to know is how expensive will it be if we're not the leader of the free world.
I also have to say you are not trying to manage the forest, you are trying to manage global warming. You will never do that.
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula