How is Trump a conservative?

I have yet to understand how President Trump is a conservative.

Prior to running, Trump was pro-choice. He supported any candidate he thought would help him financially; disrespected women, the Constitution and the law; lied, cheated and sued at will. He boasted of abusing women, hiring illegal aliens and dodging taxes.

Since his election, he has massively increased the debt, enacted disproportionate tax cuts, disrespected the military and sided with dictators over allies. He rules from a bully pulpit. These are facts.

I am bewildered that so many in the GOP consider him a conservative champion. Make no mistake, he is not. So unless the definition of a conservative is now someone who puts profits over all else, vanity over honesty, ego over compassion and personal gains over the country, then folks who call themselves conservatives cannot support this man any longer. He does not represent you; he laughs at you behind your back.

He shames us and the office of the presidency on a daily basis. Any candidates who proudly claim they have the support of, or aligns themselves with, President Trump will not have my vote. Then again, I lean left. Let the trolling begin.

John O'Connor,

Missoula

