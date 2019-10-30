Please read these quotes and think who might have said them:
a) “There is no such thing as good money or bad money, just money.”
b) “I’m a kind person, I’m kind to everyone, but if you are unkind to me, then kindness is not what you’ll remember me for.”
c) “No one gives it to you, you must take it.”
d) “I never lie to any man because I don’t fear anyone. The only time you lie is when you are afraid.”
e) “If a man is dumb, someone is going to get the best of him, so why not you? If you don’t, you’re as dumb as he is.”
You have free articles remaining.
A comparative look at these quotes remind me of someone now in power. Perhaps to you as well?
These quotes are from a) Lucky Luciano, b) Al Capone, c) Frank Costello, d) John Gotti e) Arnold Rothstein — all mobsters of renown, most from New York City.
Some ultra-aggressive politicians are admired by their ardent followers. Sometimes a perceived confident hardliner appeals to certain people. To my thinking this is extremely dangerous not only for democracy but for life and limb. What is too much?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula