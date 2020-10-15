How should a Christian vote?

The year 2020 has been a whirlwind of catastrophic events and intense societal unrest for our country. From COVID-19 to the Black Lives Matter movement, our country has endured an incredible array of emotionally stressful situations and these situations persist to this present moment. In the midst of our lives being completely disrupted, somehow, we are supposed to process one of the most hotly contested election seasons in our nations history. With so much instability, how do we make decisions that will impact our families, states, and country for generations to come? In times of great instability, we must return to those principles that have established America as the greatest nation in history.
According to a World Atlas article published in July of 2018, Christians make up nearly 65% of Montana’s population. Christianity should be a powerful voting block and indeed it is. Though, it certainly is not a uniform block of voters. How could voters that claim the same religious foundation be as diverse as they seem to be on social issues? The truth is, many in the Christian community are more influenced by society than by their faith. A person’s worldview ultimately determines how they will interpret current events and how they will make moral judgments. Obviously, this includes voting. Here is a simple assessment of the three primary worldviews that cover most people.
Naturalism is the view that only the physical universe exists. Nothing spiritual or metaphysical exists at all. There is no god. There is no reason for the existence of mankind. We are simply the result of random natural processes, and our existence is simply the result of cosmic chance. In this worldview, life has no divine purpose or inherent value. Morality is simply a construct of ideas formulated by a society to improve relations between its inhabitants.
Pantheism is the belief that only the spiritual exists. The physical universe is simply the manifestation of the spiritual collective consciousness. Everything and everyone is linked into the same spiritual force. From reincarnation to ancestor worship to spiritualism and earth worship; everything is one at some level. Therefore, what we do with life is morally subjective. Relativistic thinking denies absolute truth and declares that “your truth” may be different from “my truth”. With this worldview the only thing that matters is my own spiritual journey. Morality is relative to the situation in which I find myself. Spiritual life has meaning, but physical life not so much.
Monotheism is the belief system that allows for the existence of both the physical and the spiritual. There is a God and there is a physical universe. The physical is the creation of God. Truth and morality are not determinations made by man, but rather are declared to man by God as a reflection of His character. Truth is never subjective. It is always absolute. Opinions and perspectives may be unique to each person, but Truth is universal. Morality is defined by God and never subject to situational ethics or relativistic logical reasoning.
Christianity is one of three monotheistic belief systems, the others being Judaism and Islam. A Christian worldview should compel a person to vote based on a set of beliefs and principles that transcend the human condition. Absolute truth and defined morality are the basis for the Christian worldview as defined by God not society. These are never subject to a person’s opinions or societies temperament. A Christians vote must be principled and never compromising. Christians must vote in pursuit of righteousness not victory.
Allen James is pastor at The River Church in Hamilton.
