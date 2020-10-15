How should a Christian vote?

The year 2020 has been a whirlwind of catastrophic events and intense societal unrest for our country. From COVID-19 to the Black Lives Matter movement, our country has endured an incredible array of emotionally stressful situations and these situations persist to this present moment. In the midst of our lives being completely disrupted, somehow, we are supposed to process one of the most hotly contested election seasons in our nations history. With so much instability, how do we make decisions that will impact our families, states, and country for generations to come? In times of great instability, we must return to those principles that have established America as the greatest nation in history.

According to a World Atlas article published in July of 2018, Christians make up nearly 65% of Montana’s population. Christianity should be a powerful voting block and indeed it is. Though, it certainly is not a uniform block of voters. How could voters that claim the same religious foundation be as diverse as they seem to be on social issues? The truth is, many in the Christian community are more influenced by society than by their faith. A person’s worldview ultimately determines how they will interpret current events and how they will make moral judgments. Obviously, this includes voting. Here is a simple assessment of the three primary worldviews that cover most people.