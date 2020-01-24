Meshayla Cox, who is a leader in the fight against racism, quotes a tweet (Jan. 20) that she recommends to all of us "comfortable moderates": "If you are wondering what you would be doing during the Holocaust and during slavery to try and stop it, just look at what you are doing right now."
I can't say for certain what I would be doing, but millions of Americans fought to end the Holocaust and slavery, and hundreds of thousands died. So millions of Americans should be bombing American cities, bayoneting their neighbors, and squashing some of their friends and family members with tanks? Is that what we should be doing right now?
Cox further opines that "people get uncomfortable" when faced with giving up "one's position of power to a person of color." She's right. I do not have a position of power, nor do I want one. However, if I did have such a position, or any position, and I was required to give it to a person of color because I am Caucasian, I certainly would feel uncomfortable. Hostile, even. Even warlike. In fact, I would feel like fighting racism.
Jeff Watkins,
Lolo