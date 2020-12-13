How to explain lawsuit support?

Montana’s attorney general is about my age, and I, along with many, was very disappointed in the action he took part in joining with 16 other Republican attorneys general in a very suspect lawsuit brought by an indicted attorney general of Texas. A lawsuit which a first-year law student may have correctly avoided.

I mention Tim Fox’s age as I first assumed he may have been younger and career-driven. This might have explained some type of partisan zeal, that is from a younger man vying for advancement. And there is also Greg Gianforte involved in this mystery.

Many people used the word “sedition” for the actions of some Republicans like Fox and Gianforte. But we want to give people a chance to explain their actions other than an excuse of only following in the flow of a “Trump wish” similar to floating through rapids of a river beyond one’s personal control.

Shakespeare wrote “we do not keep the outward form of order, where there is deep disorder in the mind.”

Perhaps the Republican Party is invested so heavily in a certain disordered mind, that it’s now incapable of an orderly transfer of power.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

