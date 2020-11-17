 Skip to main content
How to explain Trump supporters?

In these final, agonizing days of President Donald J. Trump, like many others, I’m amazed that almost half of our citizens continue to support him notwithstanding his background rife with scandal, fraud and the multiple bankruptcies of his businesses; involvement in not hundreds but literally thousands of lawsuits, with long trails of creditors left unpaid; his history of childish name-calling, personal insults and revenge-seeking against anyone who opposes him; public disparagement of the physical attributes of women he’s contending against (“horseface,” “fat ass,” “the face of a dog,” “a big fat pig” — the examples are endless); unrivaled selfishness, egotism and narcissism; unrestrained demagoguery and embrace of dictators; scorn for the rule of law; a record of hypocrisy and mendacity — lie after lie, day after day, year after year — far beyond any historical comparison; and an eagerness to inflict chaos and divisiveness upon the nation he leads.

This is the man we selected to serve as our president these past four years. How to explain it? I’m reminded of a statement made by one of the framers of the Constitution more than two centuries ago: “The people do not [lack] virtue, but are the dupes of pretended patriots.” (Elbridge Gerry, 1797)

Mark Connell,

Missoula

