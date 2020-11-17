How to explain Trump supporters?

In these final, agonizing days of President Donald J. Trump, like many others, I’m amazed that almost half of our citizens continue to support him notwithstanding his background rife with scandal, fraud and the multiple bankruptcies of his businesses; involvement in not hundreds but literally thousands of lawsuits, with long trails of creditors left unpaid; his history of childish name-calling, personal insults and revenge-seeking against anyone who opposes him; public disparagement of the physical attributes of women he’s contending against (“horseface,” “fat ass,” “the face of a dog,” “a big fat pig” — the examples are endless); unrivaled selfishness, egotism and narcissism; unrestrained demagoguery and embrace of dictators; scorn for the rule of law; a record of hypocrisy and mendacity — lie after lie, day after day, year after year — far beyond any historical comparison; and an eagerness to inflict chaos and divisiveness upon the nation he leads.