How do these high-minded socialists expect to pay for free medical care, free college, infrastructure and a green jobs program? We need to pay for endless war and corporate welfare; how can we afford to help the people?
We need to give rich people and corporations tax breaks because all that money will trickle down to us. Can't you see all that money filling your pocket? We need to keep the prisons full so corporations can have an endless supply of slave labor.
Here is how we pay for all that free stuff that will help the people:
1. End the wars. The only people helped by these wars are defense contractors and oil interests.
2. End empire. We don't need only God knows how many military bases in only God knows how many countries. I'm sure the NSA also knows.
3. Tax the rich. These parasites did not earn their money. They made their money off of our labor or their daddies died.
4. End the drug war and stop giving money to private prisons. The concept of corporations warehousing humans is gross.
5. Invest in a green infrastructure and leave the carbon based economy. We may already be too late.
Frans Swier,
Valier