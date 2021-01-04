How to rebuild America great again

When a population remains fairly close genetically, its people develop deeper social relationships more frequently due to easy communication, similar temperaments and lower stress. When genetics become too distant, people develop fewer relationships of any real abundance or depth due to greater social difficulties. These lesser relationships, multiplied over entire societies, results in less synergistic social activity and thus lower social capital.

Likewise, the loss of our liberated women has been to lose our social pollinators that fertilized the fruits of social capital. Women excel in understanding, producing and cultivating social networks. Instead of devoting themselves to social clubs, charity work, neighborhood management and event planning that create widespread personal and cultural cohesion, women have been routinely absorbed into the workforce where those creative energies are converted into mere monetary profit. We have become increasingly estranged from one another because our main social pollinators stopped producing highly social institutions, causing massive social capital decay.