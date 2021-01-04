How to rebuild America great again

Richard Kyte rightly wrote about the decline of trust in American society, but sadly only tickled its inoffensive leaves rather than hacking bravely at its practical roots.
Social capital is the vast human relationship network that underpins all civilizational achievement which, when cultivated well, leads to highly prosperous and healthy societies. The more and deeper relationships citizens develop, the better society becomes. Conversely, societies lacking social capital become mires of strife, division and misery.
While this ought to be the highest policy for any government or citizen, some of the social conditions necessary for high social capital have become taboo. Robert Putnam, himself politically liberal, sat awkwardly on his findings for the decline of American social capital for five years before publishing. What were two of these verboten foundational reasons?
The loss of racial homogeneity, and the removal of women from their households.
On racial homogeneity, we humans are territorial predators that bond most readily with genetic kin. The foundational unit of civilization is a family unit, and the further our genetics differ from that unit, the harder it is to form positive and deep bonds.
When a population remains fairly close genetically, its people develop deeper social relationships more frequently due to easy communication, similar temperaments and lower stress. When genetics become too distant, people develop fewer relationships of any real abundance or depth due to greater social difficulties. These lesser relationships, multiplied over entire societies, results in less synergistic social activity and thus lower social capital.
Likewise, the loss of our liberated women has been to lose our social pollinators that fertilized the fruits of social capital. Women excel in understanding, producing and cultivating social networks. Instead of devoting themselves to social clubs, charity work, neighborhood management and event planning that create widespread personal and cultural cohesion, women have been routinely absorbed into the workforce where those creative energies are converted into mere monetary profit. We have become increasingly estranged from one another because our main social pollinators stopped producing highly social institutions, causing massive social capital decay.
It is easy to see why anyone today might shy away from Putnam’s key findings. But we cannot conserve nor improve our societies if we are not bravely honest. Therefore, we must understand what builds a high-trust society that uplifts our people to their highest potential, and then pursue those policies with all the moral courage that this decadent age demands of the virtuous.
Garret Morrill,
Missoula