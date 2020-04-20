How to sign the Initiative 187 petition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana voters, please help put Montana-made affordable renewable energy on our fall ballot!

Despite shelter-in-place restrictions, determined volunteers continue to offer Montana a bright future through Initiative 187. This initiative provides clear goals for cheap renewable energy, supports fossil fuel industry employees and their communities, and reduces restrictions on locally produced power.

Although limited in our ability to collect signatures in public, we are about halfway toward getting I-187 qualified. MTcares needs your support to reach the goal.

To petition for more renewable energy: 1. Go to our website mtcares.org, 2. click the “How to Sign” tab at the top and follow the instructions to print the I-187 petition and verification form, 3. get household registered voters to safely sign the petition, then 4. complete the verification form and mail both to your county election office listed with download forms.

Act now to enable voters to ensure renewable energy does not slip away in this pandemic.

Thank you.

Pamela June Morris,

Corvallis

