How to tell that Trump is telling the truth

Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He said so himself, and presented documents to courts. They agreed, but the media lied. He had to encourage people to take to the streets and insist that he had won.

I know he’s telling the truth because when he became president he had a brand-new, better, cheaper health care plan all ready. He put it into practice and now we all have cheaper, better health care. He had a plan for the opioid crisis that would humanely take care of addicts. He got that running right away and now the addicts are OK. He put millions to work by implementing his great infrastructure plans, and Mexico paid for that massive, beautiful wall that runs the length of our border, solving our immigration problems. He solved trade issues with tariffs, wiped out the national debt in only four years, just as promised. He restored America’s standing in the world; now our allies look to us for leadership. Then he provided the media with notarized copies of his tax returns.

He made Iran quit enriching uranium so it can’t make a nuclear weapon. Kim Jong-Un has decided to cooperate with us and quit building intercontinental ballistic missiles. Russia has quit trying to annex Ukraine and is allowing Crimea to return to self-government.