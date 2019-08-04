Racism and immigration go way back in time. That 30-year-old immigrant from Nazareth was not well received by the government or the religious community at large there in Jerusalem. He still isn't.
That person of color (there were no white people) led a dissident group of liberals away from the conventional norms of tyranny and oppression. With a then-novel message of peace and compassion for those less fortunate, Jesus eventually paid the ultimate price as an immigrant, knowing that some time in the future, Americans would accept his message.
I find it ironic that the devout American evangelist community that professes faith in Jesus, the most famous person of color, will commit to a doctrine of racism, hate, fear, lies, greed and perversions of money and sex. Jesus is the one and the same person that Christians of all colors have to answer to before going to heaven. What are you going to say to him?
Doug Kikkert,
Clinton