How will community be protected?

My wife and I are both strong supporters of the University of Montana and the diversity in culture it provides our town. Both of our sons graduated from there. However one concern remains high on our list due to the ongoing pandemic. We hear from the university administrators that they feel adequate measures are in place to protect the campus but we have not heard how the community will be protected when the student body returns. Please enlighten us on your plan.
Dave Scott,
Missoula
