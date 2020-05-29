How will realistic horror movie end?

How will realistic horror movie end?

The greatest horror movie ever made. It is so realistic you will think you can feel it happening.

Imagine, a crook is elected the leader of the most powerful nation in the world. He is above the law. And any law enforcement officer who dares to question his actions is immediately fired.

We never imagined it could happen. Every law enforcement organization on earth is corrupt and no one can stop him. As one hero after another is vanquished, there are no heroes left.

When and how will this movie end?

Charles Widdicombe,

Missoula

